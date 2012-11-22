Jeunechamp suspended for hitting reporter

"The [disciplinary] commission is investigating the matter and bans Cyril Jeunechamp until further notice as of Friday, November 23 because of the seriousness of his actions," the LFP said in a statement.

After last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Valenciennes, a number of Montpellier players were involved in an argument with a reporter from the L'Equipe newspaper over a story published earlier in the week and Jeunechamp then hit him.

The Ligue 1 champions apologised to the reporter in question and condemned Jeunechamp's behaviour, although the club took no action.

Montpellier sit 14th after 13 games following a disappointing start to their domestic season, and will finish bottom of their Champions League group after registering just one point so far.