Jo joins Internacional from Man City

The centre-forward, who moved to City for 18 million pounds from CSKA Moscow in 2008, returns to Brazil having failed to make an impact at Eastlands.

"Jo has left Manchester City for Brazilian club Internacional," City said in a statement on their website.

Jo scored six goals in 41 appearances during his three years at the club that included loan spells at Premier League Everton and Turkish side Galatasaray.

Jo's move to Internacional comes a day after another Brazilian side Corinthians pulled out of a deal to sign City striker Carlos Tevez.

The Argentina forward had been expected to complete a move after City manager Roberto Mancini said on Monday that a deal had been struck between the two clubs.

Corinthians said they had run out of time to sign Tevez before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.