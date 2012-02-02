Jol backs Pogrebnyak to replace Zamora

Zamora secured a move away from Craven Cottage on transfer deadline day, linking up with former Fulham boss Mark Hughes at Loftus Road.

Russian international Pogrebnyak has arrived from VfB Stuttgart for the remainder of the season, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

And Jol has backed the 28-year-old to become a valuable addition, with the Cottagers hoping his goals will push them up the table.

"He has got a good record," Jol said of Pogrebnyak. "He had a good spell at Stuttgart, especially when Christian Gross was there.

"He has 45 caps for Russia and his coaches Dick Advocaat

and Guus Hiddink were complimentary of him.

"They said he was a good boy who works hard for the team so I was really happy to get him in.

"It is not always easy to get players in [like that, you know]."

ByBen McAleer