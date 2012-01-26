Jol dismisses Fulham swoop for Lopez

The Cottagers had been linked with a move for the Argentine, with reports suggesting they were in the market for a new front-man.

AC Milan are currently eyeing up 27-year-old Lopez and are set to swoop for the former Barcelona goal-getter should their protracted move for Carlos Tevez fall through.

And while the Dutchman remains keen on a loan signing before Tuesday's deadline, he insists the burly hit-man won't be joining the Craven Cottage club.

"We said we would like to do something on loan with one or two players," said Jol.

"Catania were probably not in a situation to put Maxi Lopez, who is a good player and scored some goals for them, on loan.

"I don't think he will go anywhere else on loan. It is a non-starter."

ByBen McAleer