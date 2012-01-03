Jol plays down Gignac talk

The Cottagers are reportedly in the market for a new front-man this month, and the Frenchman came close to moving to England over the summer.

However, Marseille pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment after failing to bring in a replacement for the 26-year-old.

Gignac has subsequently failed to hold down a regular starting spot with the Ligue 1 outfit and has been suffering with injury.

And although Fulham have been linked with a renewed bid for the striker, Jol raised concerns over the player’s fitness.

"We were attracted last summer, but [Marseille manager Didier] Deschamps wanted to keep him," Jol told L'Equipe.

"Nowadays, nothing has changed. Anyway, the player is injured and I never sign injured players."

By Ben McAleer