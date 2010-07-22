Jol to remain as Ajax coach

Jol joined Ajax last July on a three-year deal and won the Dutch Cup after finishing second in the league.

"Last Thursday was the first time I heard of Fulham's interest and it gave me some tough days as it made me doubt," Jol said, adding that Ajax would not allow an early departure and he would now focus on the future of the club.

Ajax will host Greece PAOK Saloniki next Wednesday in a first leg Champions League qualifying match.

