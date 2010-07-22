Jol to remain as Ajax coach
ROTTERDAM - Martin Jol will remain as coach of Ajax despite interest from English Premier League club Fulham, he said on the Dutch side's official website on Thursday.
Jol joined Ajax last July on a three-year deal and won the Dutch Cup after finishing second in the league.
"Last Thursday was the first time I heard of Fulham's interest and it gave me some tough days as it made me doubt," Jol said, adding that Ajax would not allow an early departure and he would now focus on the future of the club.
Ajax will host Greece PAOK Saloniki next Wednesday in a first leg Champions League qualifying match.
