Jones agrees to join Liverpool

The 28-year-old, who was has passed a medical and agreed personal terms, is expected to complete the paperwork on a three-year contract on Tuesday, the Premier League club said on their official website.

Jones, a regular understudy to Mark Schwarzer for Australia, was in their World Cup squad but had to leave almost a week before the finals started on June 11 in South Africa to deal with a serious illness to a family member back home.

He has played twice for his country.

Jones has been 'Boro's first choice since the 2008/09 season having won a League Cup winner's medal in 2004 and played in the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Steaua Bucharest in 2006.

