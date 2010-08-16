Jones agrees to join Liverpool
By app
LONDON - Australia goalkeeper Brad Jones is joining Liverpool for 2.3 million pounds from Middlesbrough after the clubs agreed a fee on Monday.
The 28-year-old, who was has passed a medical and agreed personal terms, is expected to complete the paperwork on a three-year contract on Tuesday, the Premier League club said on their official website.
Jones, a regular understudy to Mark Schwarzer for Australia, was in their World Cup squad but had to leave almost a week before the finals started on June 11 in South Africa to deal with a serious illness to a family member back home.
He has played twice for his country.
Jones has been 'Boro's first choice since the 2008/09 season having won a League Cup winner's medal in 2004 and played in the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Steaua Bucharest in 2006.
He has since won two caps for Australia and was named in their 2010 World Cup squad.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.