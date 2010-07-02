Jong Tae-se set for Bochum move

The Japan-based Jong is on his way out of J-League side Kawasaki Frontale along with Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, the Sankei Sports reported.

Jong provided many of North Korea's few bright moments in South Africa as their World Cup appearance since 1966 ended with three defeats, including a 7-0 drubbing by Portugal.

Kawashima, whose stock rose with Japan's run to the last 16, is set to join Belgium's Lierse SK, according to senior Kawasaki official Haruo Shoji.

Jong, dubbed the "People's Wayne Rooney" for his bustling style, scored several key goals to lead North Korea to the World Cup and is regularly on target in the J-League.

Bochum were relegated from Germany's Bundesliga last season while Lierse won promotion to Belgium's top flight.

