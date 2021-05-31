Jooste: We only have ourselves to blame

Orlando Pirates fullback Wayde Jooste admits that they only have themselves to blame for their below par performance against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Soweto giants failed to close the gap on second placed AmaZulu after conceding a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Rockets in their DStv Premiership match, which both sides finish with 10-men after Abel Mabaso and Spiwe Msimango were shown their marching orders.

With two games remaining in the domestic campaign, Pirates currently fourth in the league standings level on 46 points with third place Golden Arrows, while the Rockets are in eighth place with 36 points, respectively.

Jooste insists that the Buccaneers had created numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game but they failed to make the most of their chances in the final third.

'[A] tough one to swallow. I think at the end of the day we only have ourselves to blame. We created a lot of chances, and we didn’t take any of our chances. They got one chance early in the first half and they took it,' Jooste told the club’s media department.

'They defended very well to keep us out, but like I said we did have our chances but at the end of the day, that’s just how it rolls.

'I think we just have to go out and win the rest of our games, there’s still two games left and we have to go out and get maximum points for both games and ja, it’s all up to us now, it’s all in our hands.'

Orlando Pirates will next be in action against Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, with kick off set for 5pm.