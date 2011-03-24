Jorgancevic out of Northern Ireland qualifier
BELGRADE - Serbia's first-choice goalkeeper Bojan Jorgancevic will miss the Euro 2012 home qualifier against Northern Ireland on Friday because of a knee injury, coach Vladimir Petrovic has said.
"Zeljko Brkic will take his place and (reserve centre-back) Slobodan Rajkovic is also out with a back problem," Petrovic told reporters on Thursday.
The duo joined a growing injury list including defenders Nemanja Vidic and Pavle Ninkov as well as midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic. Striker Nikola Zigic is also doubtful with a groin strain.
Petrovic said he hoped some of them could recover for the visit to Estonia on Tuesday, with Serbia looking to kick-start their campaign after collecting only four points from as many games in Group C.
The Serbs will entertain Northern Ireland behind closed doors in Red Star's stadium to serve a one-match crowd ban imposed by UEFA after their fans caused a riot during last October's qualifier in Italy.
