Juan Carlos makes Vallecano switch

Rayo Vallecano have moved to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Liga campaign with the signing of Juan Carlos from Cordoba.

The goalkeeper made 32 appearances in the top flight last season for Cordoba, but his efforts were not enough to stop the side suffering relegation.

Juan Carlos has signed a two-year deal with Vallecano and becomes their fourth permanent close-season signing, after Ousseynou Cisse, Patrick Ebert and Jose Antonio Dorado.

Paco Jemez has also captured Bebe, Chengdong Zhang and Diego Llorente on loan as Vallecano look to build on their 11th-place finish last season.