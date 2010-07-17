Juarez joins Celtic on four-year deal

Celtic said on their website the 22-year-old had met up with his new team mates in Seattle during their pre-season tour of North America.

The Glasgow club added that a work permit had been approved for the player, who joins from Mexico's Pumas UNAM after playing for his country at the World Cup in South Africa.

"He will undergo a medical in Seattle, while the club are in the process of finalising all documentation," Celtic added.

The club have already signed South Korean international defender Cha Du-ri along with Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley and Daryl Murphy for the new campaign starting on August 14.

