Juarez joins Celtic on four-year deal
By app
GLASGOW - Mexican international defender Efrain Juarez has joined Celtic after agreeing a four-year deal, the Scottish Premier League club said on Saturday.
Celtic said on their website the 22-year-old had met up with his new team mates in Seattle during their pre-season tour of North America.
The Glasgow club added that a work permit had been approved for the player, who joins from Mexico's Pumas UNAM after playing for his country at the World Cup in South Africa.
"He will undergo a medical in Seattle, while the club are in the process of finalising all documentation," Celtic added.
The club have already signed South Korean international defender Cha Du-ri along with Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley and Daryl Murphy for the new campaign starting on August 14.
