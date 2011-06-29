Juve leading chase for Aguero

The 23-year-old is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer after the club finished a disappointing seventh in La Liga, prompting interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and arch rivals Real Madrid.

However, it is the Turin side who have stolen a march on their Spanish and English counterparts, as they look to kick-start their re-building process following a similarly disappointing Serie A campaign.

Atletico reportedly want £40.3 million for their prized asset and Aguero’s representative, Bruno Satin, confirmed that the Argentina international is open to a move to Italy.

“Contact with the Bianconeri has been constant,” Satin told Tuttosport.

“Aguero wants to move to a big club and Juventus fits this profile.

“We are aware of the club's rebuilding plans, but that isn't enough to impede an agreement.

“The chances of seeing Aguero wear the Juve jersey are concrete.”

Reports in Spain suggest representatives of Aguero have met with Atletico officials to discuss lowering the player’s release clause from £42 million to £32 million.

By Ben McAleer