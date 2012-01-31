Trending

Juve pounce for Padoin as Iaquinta departs

By

Serie A leaders Juventus moved to strengthen their midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Simone Padoin from Atalanta on Tuesday.

A club statement said the versatile 27-year-old had signed a five-year deal.

Juve are also pruning their large squad, with former Italy striker Vincenzo Iaquinta telling Gazzetta dello Sport he was joining Cesena.

Luca Toni signed for Dubai's Al Nasr on Monday.