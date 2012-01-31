Juve pounce for Padoin as Iaquinta departs
By app
Serie A leaders Juventus moved to strengthen their midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Simone Padoin from Atalanta on Tuesday.
A club statement said the versatile 27-year-old had signed a five-year deal.
Juve are also pruning their large squad, with former Italy striker Vincenzo Iaquinta telling Gazzetta dello Sport he was joining Cesena.
Luca Toni signed for Dubai's Al Nasr on Monday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.