Juventus to bring in Barzagli

Juve said in a statement the 29-year-old was in Turin to complete his medical and sign an as yet unspecified contract.

The former Palermo player, part of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning squad, will provide backup for Azzurri centre-half pairing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at Juve.

His arrival suggests Nicola Legrottaglie may be allowed to leave with Brescia and Cesena interested in the veteran defender.

Sixth-placed Juve's injury problems mean they are also looking for a striker but long-term target Giampaolo Pazzini of Sampdoria is now being linked in the media with Inter Milan.