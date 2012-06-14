Juventus close in on Udinese's Isla

The Old Lady have been heavily linked with a move the Chilean full-back since the end of the season, and were believed to have agreed terms with the Bianconeri for both Isla and his team-mate Kwadwo Asamoah.

Udinese denied the double deal, but the agent of 24-year-old Isla claims Juventus have beaten a host of clubs to land his signature.

"We are discussing the contract details right now," Claudio Vagheggi told Tuttomercato.

"There was an interest shown by several important clubs to acquire the player, but I believe Udinese's excellent rapport with Juve influenced negotiations."