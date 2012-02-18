Juventus come from behind to beat Catania

The hosts were handed the initiative in the second half when Marco Motta, on loan from Juventus, was sent off for a second booking with the score 1-1.

Juve fell behind after only four minutes when Pablo Barrientos turned on the edge of the area and finished with a pinpoint left-footed effort.

Catania's lead lasted only 18 minutes as Andrea Pirlo left goalkeeper Tomas Kosicky rooted to the spot when he curled a free-kick around the wall and into the net.

The match turned in the 65th minute when Motta was dismissed for a clumsy tackle from behind on Paolo De Ceglie.

Chiellini then rose to head into an unguarded goal after Kosicky missed a free-kick from Pirlo with 16 minutes remaining and Quagliarella rounded off the night with an effort that deflected into the net off the goalkeeper seven minutes later.