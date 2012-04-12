Juventus fined 30,000 euros for racist chanting
Serie A leaders Juventus have been fined 30,000 euros and warned about the future conduct of their fans after they made racist chants during Wednesday's 2-1 win at home to Lazio.
Chants were heard on five occasions during the match but the club and other supporters tried to silence the offenders, Serie A said in a statement.
Juve were forced to play a game behind closed doors three years ago after then-Inter Milan player Mario Balotelli was racially abused.
