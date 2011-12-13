Juventus hoping for Amauri sale

The powerful front-man has fallen out of favour with the Old Lady and is keen to leave the club when the transfer window re-opens.

Juventus have told the Brazil-born Italy international that he can leave for free in January, with Harry Redknapp's side strongly linked with his services.

"Amauri to Tottenham? On our side there is the desire to facilitate this eventual transfer," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"We must discuss the needs of the players and hope to be able to satisfy him."

Any move for the 31-year-old will reportedly see Roman Pavlyuchenko shown the exit door at White Hart Lane, with the Russian believed to be on the radar of Spurs' London rivals Queens Park Rangers.



ByBen McAleer