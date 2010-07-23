Juventus move Shamrock game to Modena

Juve confirmed the move to the northern Italian city in a statement on Friday.

The double Irish invasion will follow the first leg in Dublin next Thursday, Juve's first competitive outing this term.

Irish rockers U2 booked Turin's Stadio Olimpico months before Juve knew they would have such a bad season last term and finish seventh in Serie A, necessitating such an early start to this campaign.

Given most Juve fans live outside Turin and most Juve friendlies are played outside the city to placate them, the switch has caused little consternation among supporters.

Juve are building a new stadium on the site of their former Stadio Delle Alpi which is due to open in August 2011.

The club have yet to find a sponsor for the new arena because of the global economic crisis but are confident of signing a deal in time.

