Juventus to open stadium against Notts County

The Turin outfit, who originally played in pink after their founding, have an emotional tie to Notts County and used the world's oldest club's black and white striped shirts as the inspiration for their own strip.

The new stadium, built on the site of the universally detested Stadio Delle Alpi, will open on September 8 with the friendly.

Juventus sold naming rights for the stadium to Sportfive, who paid Juve money to help build the arena, but so far the sponsor has not been announced.

Juventus will become the only Serie A club to own their own stadium and have also broken the mould with a capacity of only 40,000, deciding that a full arena would bring more atmosphere.

Other Italian grounds such as the San Siro in Milan and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome hold around double that but are only occasionally full.