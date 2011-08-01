Juventus seal deal for Vucinic

Juve, who had missed on out Sergio Aguero, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid, and Giuseppe Rossi, after Villarreal decided they did not want to sell him, had been competing with Tottenham Hotspur for the 27-year-old.

"Juventus have finalised the agreement with AS Roma to acquire on a permanent basis the sporting rights of footballer Mirko Vucinic," said the club, adding that the transfer fee would be paid over three years.

Vucinic was at AS Roma for five seasons having previously played at Lecce.

He has been a regular for Montenegro since the team was formed in 2007 following the split with Serbia and has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances.

Juventus finished a disappointing seventh in Serie A last season and missed out on European competition.

They have since replaced coach Luigi Delneri with former midfielder Antonio Conte and last month splashed out 37 million euros to make four players - Alessandro Matri, Fabio Quagliarella, Simone Pepe and Marco Motta - permanent signings.

Two weeks ago, they strengthened the midfield with the signing of Chile's versatile Arturo Vidal.