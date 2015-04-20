Juventus sweating on Vidal availability

The Chile international scored from the penalty spot to settle last week's quarter-final first leg tie 1-0 in Turin.

However, the midfielder did not train with the rest of the group on Monday as they prepare for Wednesday's second leg.

A statement on Juve's official website read: "All present [at training] except Arturo Vidal, who did not attend the session as he is suffering from acute tonsillitis.

"His availability for [Tuesday's] training will be evaluated in the morning."