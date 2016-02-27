Juventus welcome back Chiellini for Inter clash

Juventus have confirmed defender Giorgio Chiellini is fit to return for their clash with Inter in Serie A on Sunday.

Chiellini has been unavailable for Juve's last three games with a muscle problem, but has been named in Massimiliano Allegri's 23-man squad for the visit of Inter.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Alex Sandro have also been included in the Juventus squad for the game.

A win would stretch Juventus' lead from Napoli at the top of the table to four points, with Maurizio Sarri's side visiting Fiorentina on Monday.