K-League players arrested in match-fixing probe

An official at Changwon district prosecutors' office in South Gyeongsang province told Reuters by telephone the two unnamed players were paid up to 120 million won ($109,000) to help their sides lose in April.

The prosecution were seeking arrest warrants for the players while two brokers, including a former K-League player, had already been arrested.

"The players are suspected of fixing the game results for monetary compensation," said the official.

South Korean media estimated the country's underground gambling industry is worth some 88 trillion won.