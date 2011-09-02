Kaboul in awe of Manchester City talent

Roberto Mancini’s side have scored 12 goals in their first three games - drawing plenty of plaudits from the press after a triumvirate of awe-inspiring team performances.

Kaboul, who has been at the wrong end of matches against both Manchester clubs thus far, believes that Manchester City have the ability to surpass their city rivals in the Premier League this season.

"We played two big teams for our first two matches in the Premier League," Kaboul told France Football.

"It was very difficult, above all the last match against City. I even found City more impressive than Manchester United. I felt more difficulties against them at home than I did at Old Trafford.

"City can be a great success. I could even imagine them achieving the same run as Arsenal, when the Gunners were champions and remained undefeated all season long.

"Indeed, I could bet some money on that team for the title."

By Elliott Binks