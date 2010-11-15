Kaboul called up for England clash
By app
PARIS - Revised France squad for friendly against England on Wednesday:
GEAR:Kitbag's Christmas Shop now open. Save 10% on shirts, boots, balls & equipment
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders: Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon), Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Bordeaux), Yohan Cabaye (Lille), Yoann Gourcuff (Lyon), Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Samir Nasri (Arsenal)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (Paris Saint-Germain), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille), Dimitri Payet (St Etienne)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.