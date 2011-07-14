Kagawa committed to Dortmund

Despite an injury-plagued 2010/11 season, the former Cerezo Osaka star is particularly highly-regarded in Germany, with two goals in the derby match against Schalke making him an instant favourite with Dortmund fans.

His performances, both domestically and in the Europa League, are said to have alerted a host of clubs across Europe, including Premier League champions Manchester United.

But the 22-year-old Japan international has insisted he is committed to Dortmund, saluting the club's infamously raucous fans.

"I've repeatedly emphasised how comfortable I feel in Dortmund. I'm not wasting a thought on a change of club," Kagawa told Bild.

"We have truly the best fans that I know. Why should I not stay here any longer?"

Kagawa scored 12 times in 28 matches in all competitions as Dortmund won their first Bundesliga title in nine years last term.