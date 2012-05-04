Kagawa to decide on future after cup final

Kagawa, who has won consecutive Bundesliga title since joining Dortmund for just 350,000 euros from Japan's second division, has impressed enough to become a transfer target for a number of leading European clubs.

The attacking midfielder's Dortmund contract runs out in 2013 and the 23-year-old has already stated a desire to one day ply his trade in England.

"I have not yet decided what I will do," Kagawa, who has scored 13 league goal this season, told Bild newspaper in response to a question whether he would be playing in the Bundesliga or the Premier League next season.

"The earliest I will discuss my future after a lot of thought with my agent will be after the German Cup final."

Dortmund can clinch the domestic double if they beat Bayern in the final in Berlin on May 12.