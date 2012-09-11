Kagawa pulls out of Japan World Cup qualifier
Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa pulled out of Japan's home World Cup qualifier against Iraq on Tuesday just an hour before kick-off.
The Japan Football Association (JFA) said the playmaker felt a twinge in his lower back during training for the Group B qualifier in Saitama.
Coach Alberto Zaccheroni decided not to risk Kagawa, whose injury will also be a concern to United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as his team face Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.
