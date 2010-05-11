Kagawa seeks solace with Germany move
By app
TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa's disappointment at missing out on a World Cup place has been softened by a move to Germany's Borussia Dortmund.
The 21-year-old, whose 27 goals last season helped Cerezo Osaka win promotion to Japan's top flight, would join Dortmund on a full transfer in July, the J-League club said on Tuesday.
Kagawa, who had been an outside bet for a place on Japan's squad for South Africa, will lock horns with Wolfsburg's Makoto Hasebe in the Bundesliga.
