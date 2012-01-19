Kaiserslautern capture Wagner on loan

Kaiserslautern, 16th in the standings and three points off the bottom, hope the German will give them a boost in attack after they scored just 13 goals in 17 games - the fewest in the league - before the winter break.

"He joins them until June 2013 and Kaiserslautern can then also active a buying option," Bremen CEO Klaus Allofs told reporters.

Wagner's contract with fifth-placed Bremen runs to 2014.