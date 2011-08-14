Kaiserslautern rescue draw against Augsburg

The Bundesliga newcomers struck after 10 minutes when Sascha Molders was sent through to fire in his third goal in two games but new signing Shechter weaved through the defence and released a powerful left-footed low drive to level.

The promoted Bavarians were better in the first half and missed a string of clear chances to double their lead with Kaiserslautern looking out of sorts.

The hosts upped the tempo in the second half and came close more than half a dozen times only to be denied by goalkeeper Simon Jentzsch.

He could do nothing though to stop 24-year-old Shechter's missile from just inside the box that gave Kaiserslautern their first point from two games.

Augsburg hit the bar three minutes from time.

Champions Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday while Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage-time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg.

Both teams have three points after two games.