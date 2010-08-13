Kaiserslautern scrape through in German Cup

Hosts Osnabrueck, who last season advanced as a third division team to the quarter-finals after eliminating Hamburg SV and Borussia Dortmund, took a 20th minute lead through Sebastian Tyrala's thundering 25-metre drive.

Kaiserslautern were gifted an equaliser deep in stoppage time when Osnabrueck failed to clear the ball allowing Srdjan Lakic to volley home.

The visitors added two more through Austrian Erwin Hoffer in extra time before Bjoern Lindemann, who had missed a good chance in the 85th minute to seal Osnabrueck's win, pulled one back five minutes before the end of the extra period.

The only other Bundesliga club in action on Friday, Eintracht Frankfurt, eased past SV Wilhelmshaven 4-0 while title holders Bayern Munich are in action on Monday taking on fifth division team Germania Windeck.

