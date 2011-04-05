Kaliakra fined for match boycott

Second-placed Levski were awarded a 3-0 walkover win last week following relegation-threatened Kaliakra's boycott of the 19 March match over the appointment of a referee for another game.

The Kavarna-based side complained about Ivaylo Stoyanov's refereeing of their 1-0 home defeat by Slavia Sofia on 27 February and called for him to be disciplined but he was put in charge of the match between Cherno More and CSKA Sofia.

Kaliakra told match officials the lack of an ambulance was the formal reason for cancelling the Levski game.

"It's ridiculous. We're not going to pay anything," Kaliakra boss Tsonko Tsonev was quoted as saying by local media.

"We'll not tolerate this anymore and now we're dreaming of being thrown out."