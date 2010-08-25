Kalitvintsev named Ukraine caretaker coach

"Yuri Kalitvintsev has been unanimously voted as Ukraine's caretaker coach," the federation said on its website.

The 42-year-old replaces Myron Markevich, who quit on Saturday in protest after his club, Metalist Kharkiv, was punished by the FFU for matchfixing.

The FFU ruled that a 2008 league match between Metalist and Karpaty Lviv had been fixed and punished a number of officials and players, although Markevich was not implicated.

Local media, citing unnamed sources within the FFU, linked former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson with the Ukraine job, saying the Swede, who coached Ivory Coast during the World Cup finals, could take over from Kalitvintsev on a full-time basis.

FFU chief Hrigory Surkis was unavailable for comment.

Russia-born Kalitvintsev, who took up Ukrainian citizenship in 1995, captained Dynamo Kiev to four successive national titles in 1995-98 before hanging up his boots in 2000.

As coach, Kalitvintsev led Ukraine to the under-19 European title last year and also worked as Markevich's assistant with the national team.

Ukraine are co-hosting Euro 2012 with Poland.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums