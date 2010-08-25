Kalitvintsev named Ukraine caretaker coach
By app
KIEV - Former Ukraine midfielder Yuri Kalitvintsev was appointed the national team's caretaker coach on Wednesday, the country's football federation (FFU) said.
"Yuri Kalitvintsev has been unanimously voted as Ukraine's caretaker coach," the federation said on its website.
The 42-year-old replaces Myron Markevich, who quit on Saturday in protest after his club, Metalist Kharkiv, was punished by the FFU for matchfixing.
The FFU ruled that a 2008 league match between Metalist and Karpaty Lviv had been fixed and punished a number of officials and players, although Markevich was not implicated.
Local media, citing unnamed sources within the FFU, linked former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson with the Ukraine job, saying the Swede, who coached Ivory Coast during the World Cup finals, could take over from Kalitvintsev on a full-time basis.
FFU chief Hrigory Surkis was unavailable for comment.
Russia-born Kalitvintsev, who took up Ukrainian citizenship in 1995, captained Dynamo Kiev to four successive national titles in 1995-98 before hanging up his boots in 2000.
As coach, Kalitvintsev led Ukraine to the under-19 European title last year and also worked as Markevich's assistant with the national team.
Ukraine are co-hosting Euro 2012 with Poland.
