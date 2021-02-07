Kane return helps Spurs end winless run

Harry Kane's return from injury to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to their first win in four matches following their 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Kane had the chance to break the deadlock for Spurs on three occasions in the first half.

However, Kane managed to find the net in the net in the 54th minute to become the clubs joint second highest scorer, with 208 goals in all competitions.

Son Heung-min, seemingly boosted by his team-mate's swift recovery from a double-ankle injury, added Spurs' second four minutes later.

The home side then doubled their lead when Kane started a counter attack which led to Lucas Moura setting up Son to bag his 13th goal of the season.

Mbaye Diagne had a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit but his first-half header was superbly saved on the goalline by Hugo Lloris.

The victory lifts Tottenham up to seventh with 36 points, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Sheffield United later today, while a fourth defeat in five matches leaves West Brom second from bottom, 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley.