Kane: Shearer's Premier League record something to aim for

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer's Premier League record goal tally.

Kane scored twice at the weekend as Spurs saw off AFC Bournemouth 3-0 at White Hart Lane, moving clear of Jamie Vardy in the scoring charts with his 20th and 21st goals of the season and prompting Mauricio Pochettino to label him "one of the best strikers in the world".

Kevin Phillips was the last English Premier League Golden Boot winner when he plundered 30 goals for Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season.

Shearer bowed out fo the game in 2006 with 260 Premier League goals to his name. Having burst onto the scene last term, Kane has scored 45 top-flight goals in just 79 games.

"It's a lot of goals and I'm still a long way off but Shearer was an idol of mine growing up, to see how many goals he scored was incredible," Kane told reporters.

"I take it season by season. I don't like looking too far ahead because you never know what can happen.

"But is it good to aim for? Definitely, they're the goals you dream of.

5 - Harry Kane has become the 5th Englishman to score 20+ goals in consecutive PL seasons (Cole, Ferdinand, Fowler & Shearer). Glory.March 20, 2016

"When you're a younger player, you watch them scoring goals week in and week out, so to be doing that now is a dream come true."

After becoming only the fifth Englishman after Shearer, Andy Cole, Les Ferdinand and Robbie Fowler to hit the 20-goal mark in consecutive Premier League seasons, Kane has become an inspiration for future generations.

And the England striker hopes that his success can inspire top-flight clubs to give home-grown talent a chance.

He added: "If I can be a role model or if I can maybe make another manager play a young player coming through, rather than buy a player, that's incredible.

"I think sometimes managers like to buy players because they're more experienced from abroad when they've got players under their nose that will give everything to the club they've been brought up with.

"The more people get chances at a young age, I think you'll see more talent coming through as we have done this season."