Kanoute latest big name to head for China

The Beijing club said in a brief statement on Saturday that the 2007 African Footballer of the Year had completed his move but gave no details of the contract. Kanoute's former club Sevilla said the 34-year-old had agreed a two-year deal with Beijing.

Malian Kanoute spent seven successful years in Spain after plying his trade at English clubs Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Beijing Guoan are currently third in the Chinese Super League and face leaders Guangzhou Evergrande later on Sunday.

The transfer adds to the ever growing list of big foreign signings made by Chinese clubs in recent times.

Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba recently followed his former Chelsea team-mate Nicolas Anelka in making a lucrative move to big-spending Chinese Super League strugglers Shanghai Shenhua.

Another African striker - Blackburn Rovers and Nigerian forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni - is close to completing a move to Super League side Guangzhou Fuli, according to media reports.