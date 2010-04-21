Kashtan agrees to coach Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

Kashtan, 65, Israel's most decorated coach at club level, had an unsuccessful four-year spell at the helm of the national team and failed to qualify for both Euro 2008 and this year's World Cup finals in South Africa.

Kashtan succeeded Avram Grant as Israel coach in 2006 and was replaced last month by Frenchman Luis Fernandez.

He has won six league championships, six State Cups and three Toto Cups with various Israeli clubs during his 33-year career.

