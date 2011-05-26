Kassai to referee Champions League Final

The 35-year-old is an experienced official, haven taken charge of more than 60 UEFA fixtures since making his international debut in 2001.

He has refereed English champions Manchester United once in the tournament already this season during their 1-0 away victory at Valencia in the group stages.

Kassai, who will be assisted by compatriots Gabor Eros and Gyorgy Ring, also took charge of four games at last year's World Cup in South Africa.