Katsande: Getting the trophy is bigger than our contracts

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande insists that winning the Caf Champions League trophy takes preference over earning a new contract at Naturena.

The Glamour Boys are one step away from reaching the final for the first time in the club's history after they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final first leg.

Amakhosi will now have it all to play for in the second leg and will take an away goal advantage when the two sides square off at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“No, no, no! We’re not even worried about what’s going to happen in terms of contracts because what’s in front of us is bigger. Getting to the final of the Champions League…getting the trophy is bigger than our contracts because it’d put the club on the map," Katsande told the Sowetan.

“Whatever happens will happen after we complete the Champions League. At this stage nothing is more important than winning the Champions League. I have played professional football since I was 17 years old and I hadn’t reached the Champions League semis, so I don’t need any disturbances."

Katsande went on to reveal that new head coach Stuart Baxter played an influential role in helping Amakhosi defeat Wydad in the first leg, despite Baxter watching the game from the stands.

“Coach Stuart is a mastermind. He’s a great coach; remember, he was with the national team [Bafana]. He knows all of us and some of us worked with him during his first stint at the club, so I can say he had a big influence on our win in Morocco," Katsande added.

“Even the technical team he found at the club work nicely with him, so it was quite easy to adapt to what he wants us to do. He’s a breath of fresh air in the group to be honest. He knows Chiefs in and out."