Katsande: We should've done better this season

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande admits that they are all at fault following their 'very bad' season but is looking to end the 2020-21 campaign on a high.

The Soweto giants will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in their penultimate DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon hoping to secure maximum points at home.

Amakhosi currently sit in 11th place in the league standings with 30 points, while Arrows occupy third place on the table with 46 points with two games remaining in the season.

However, Katsande felt like his side should have continued their momentum of the previous campaign int this season as they face their lowest point count in the league.

'To be honest this is my first time being in this position this time of the season, and it is not a good position to be in as a Kaizer Chiefs player representing the brand. Overall, this season was very bad to be honest and we should have done better,' Katsande told the club's media.

'We should have built on the momentum from last season when we had a good run in the league and got a spot to play in the Champions League, but unfortunately things didn’t go well and we are there to be blamed just like everybody associated with the team.

'We should have done better as a group but all we can do is try to pick up all the positives from this season, which was very hard for us. The positive is that we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and we need to go there and leave all on the field.

'We need to make up for the bad season by trying to reach the [Champions League] final and win it for our fans and the chairman. We need to redeem ourselves and bring back the dignity on ourselves as players moving on to the next season.'

Katsande admits that he should've done better this season and believes that Amakhosi did not all pull in the same direct but promises that the Amakhosi faithfuls that they'll finish on a high.

'I should have done better, but then we need a team to pull in the same direction of which we didn’t pull in the same direction because of hiccups here and there. But at the same time, as professionals, you know it is a setback for you to leapfrog a little bit higher,' he added.

'My word going forward to all the Amakhosi faithful is that I promise you that the team is going to be back where it belongs. We promise to finish the season on a high and to continue doing well in Africa which is important. For now, we need everyone to look at this team in a positive way when we go to Africa.'