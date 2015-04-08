Keane pleads not guilty to road rage charge
Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane will stand trial over an alleged road rage incident in June after pleading not guilty to a public order offence on Wednesday.
Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a taxi driver earlier this year.
However, the 43-year-old has entered a not-guilty plea and will stand trial on June 19 at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
