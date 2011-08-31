Keita set to make Mali return
By app
BAMAKO - Barcelona midfielder Seydou Keita is poised to return to the Mali national team for the first time in 20 months after being named in the squad for Saturday's African Nations Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Islands.
Keita, who has spoken of his frustration at the national set-up and a desire to concentrate on his club career, has turned down repeated call-ups since he won the last of his 62 caps in January 2010 at the Nations Cup finals in Angola.
Coach Alain Giresse named Keita in his 24-man squad for Saturday's game in Bamako.
Mali will go top of qualifying Group A if they win, leaving them well placed ahead of October's final round of matches.
