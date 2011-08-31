Keita set to make Mali return

Keita, who has spoken of his frustration at the national set-up and a desire to concentrate on his club career, has turned down repeated call-ups since he won the last of his 62 caps in January 2010 at the Nations Cup finals in Angola.

Coach Alain Giresse named Keita in his 24-man squad for Saturday's game in Bamako.

Mali will go top of qualifying Group A if they win, leaving them well placed ahead of October's final round of matches.