Kerr: Florence training pitch fit for sheep

"The grass on our training pitch is so high that all the sheep in the Faroes would take a month to eat it," former Ireland coach Kerr told reporters on Monday.

The Faroes, who lost their opening two Group C games, were training at Ponte a Niccheri south of Florence and Christian Mouritsen is now doubtful for the game after injuring his ankle on the pitch.

Italy, 2-1 winners in Estonia on Friday in their first competitive game since being dumped out of the World Cup group stage in June, always train at their nearby Coverciano base which has some of the best facilities in world football.

