Kewell extends Galatasaray stay

A brief statement on the Galatasaray website on Monday said that the 31-year-old would officially sign the deal after a routine medical.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United winger joined the Turkish side in 2008 but suffered a lengthy, injury blighted spell last season.

Australian media had speculated that Kewell, sent off for deliberate handball in his only 24 minutes of action at the World Cup last month, was set to join A-League side Gold Coast United.



