Kewell handed one-match ban

JOHANNESBURG - Australian forward Harry Kewell was suspended for one match by FIFA's disciplinary panel on Sunday following his red card against Ghana on Saturday, FIFA said in a statement.

He will miss Australia's next Group D match against Serbia on June 23.

Kewell handled the ball on the line to deny Ghana a certain goal in the 24th minute of Saturday's game at Rustenburg which ended in a 1-1 draw. Ghana scored from the resulting penalty.

