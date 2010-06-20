Kewell handed one-match ban
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Australian forward Harry Kewell was suspended for one match by FIFA's disciplinary panel on Sunday following his red card against Ghana on Saturday, FIFA said in a statement.
He will miss Australia's next Group D match against Serbia on June 23.
Kewell handled the ball on the line to deny Ghana a certain goal in the 24th minute of Saturday's game at Rustenburg which ended in a 1-1 draw. Ghana scored from the resulting penalty.
