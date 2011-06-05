Khedira and Rolfes out of Azerbaijan clash

Coach Joachim Low called up Lewis Holtby and Sebastian Rudy to replace them.

Real Madrid midfielder Khedira had raced back from injury to be fit for the qualifiers in Austria and Azerbaijan and played in the 2-1 win in Vienna on Friday that consolidated Germany's group lead with six wins from six games.

"Yesterday afternoon we decided not to count on Sami Khedira because he did everything possible in the past two to three weeks to play against Austria," Low told reporters in Vienna on Sunday ahead of their departure.

"There is no problem and the injured muscle is fine but we do not want to take a risk and decided it would be better if he did not play.

Rolfes has been ruled out with a pulled muscle.

Germany top qualifying Group A with 18 points from six games while Azerbaijan have three points from five games.