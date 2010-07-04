Khedira misses Germany training
By app
ERASMIA - Germany midfielder Sami Khedira missed training on Sunday with a thigh injury but should be fit to return to action on Monday, team spokesman Harald Stenger said.
Khedira, who would be expected to start the World Cup semi-final against Spain on Wednesday, picked up the knock in Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Argentina and was substituted in the 77th minute.
Stenger described the injury as "the normal kind of knock", adding that Khedira would resume jogging on Monday.
Back-up striker Cacau received treatment after Sunday's session for an unspecified problem.
