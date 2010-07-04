Khedira misses Germany training

Khedira, who would be expected to start the World Cup semi-final against Spain on Wednesday, picked up the knock in Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Argentina and was substituted in the 77th minute.

Stenger described the injury as "the normal kind of knock", adding that Khedira would resume jogging on Monday.

Back-up striker Cacau received treatment after Sunday's session for an unspecified problem.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook